Syrian Opposition Rejects UN Envoy's Offer In Geneva - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Yahya Aridi, the spokesman for the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC), told Sputnik on Wednesday that he and several of his peers had decided to withdraw from negotiations at the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva in protest of a suggestion of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to run the process on a step-by-step basis

"I and a number of my friends (four Syrian opposition members from a larger group) have rejected the UN special envoy's proposal that he called 'step by step,' which blatantly violates the Geneva agreement and the UNSC resolution and brings about additional loss of time at the expense of Syrian blood," Aridi said.

According to Aridi, Pedersen's suggestion will allow the current Syrian authorities to strengthen their position and prolong negotiations taking place under the UN auspices. He also stressed the need to look into the issues related to prisoners, which are very important and have a non-negotiable moral and legal value.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a UN-brokered format of talks between the parties in the Syrian conflict, a 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society with the aim of drafting a new constitution. Its seventh round of negotiations started in Geneva on Monday and is taking place behind closed doors until Friday.

