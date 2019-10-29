Syrian Opposition Representative Reveals Order of Speakers at SCC Launch Ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The representative of the Syrian government will speak first after the address of the UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen at the inauguration ceremony of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) on Wednesday, with the opposition not objecting, an SCC member from the opposition delegation, Abdulhakim Bashar, told Sputnik.

"First, Mr. Pedersen will speak, then the government co-chairman, and then the opposition co-chairman," Bashar said.

The delegation of the opposition has recently concluded the meeting with Pedersen.

When asked how the order of speakers was determined, Bashar said "We did not chose, we were just told so. But we do not object, we even think that this is right."

The 150-member SCC with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday. Its mandate is to draft a new constitution for Syria. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.