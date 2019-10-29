UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Opposition Representative Reveals Order Of Speakers At SCC Launch Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Syrian Opposition Representative Reveals Order of Speakers at SCC Launch Ceremony

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The representative of the Syrian government will speak first after the address of the UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen at the inauguration ceremony of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) on Wednesday, with the opposition not objecting, an SCC member from the opposition delegation, Abdulhakim Bashar, told Sputnik.

"First, Mr. Pedersen will speak, then the government co-chairman, and then the opposition co-chairman," Bashar said.

The delegation of the opposition has recently concluded the meeting with Pedersen.

When asked how the order of speakers was determined, Bashar said "We did not chose, we were just told so. But we do not object, we even think that this is right."

The 150-member SCC with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday. Its mandate is to draft a new constitution for Syria. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Civil Society From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

2 hours ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

2 hours ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.