Syrian Opposition Representative Says No COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Idlib Province

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) No coronavirus cases have been registered among Syrians in the areas under the control of the opposition forces in the northwestern Idlib province, Ahmed Tumah, a Syrian opposition representative in the Astana-format peace talks, told Sputnik.

"The Health Ministry of the Syrian interim government has conducted hundreds of tests for COVID-19 in the areas liberated [by armed opposition]. So far, no positive cases have been detected," Tumah said in an interview when asked about the condition of Syrian refugees in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Tumah, medics in Idlib were trained after new technical equipment arrived in the province, and now they can treat patients who test positive for COVID-19.

However, the official expressed his concern over the spread of COVID-19 on the government-controlled territories, adding that the opposition had no information on the scale of the infection in these areas, and also did not have an opportunity to test everyone who arrives from there.

The arrival of infected individuals to locations where refugee camps are situated is especially dangerous due to the lack of appropriate quantity of medical supplies there, Tumah added.

In early April, Ahmad Kazem, the head of the Syrian Human Rights Network, told Sputnik that no medical assistance had been provided to people in the refugee camps in areas under terrorist control. Kazem also added that economic sanctions on Syria were a means of depriving people of accessing necessary food and health care supplies.

To date, the Syrian government's health authorities have registered 42 coronavirus cases, with three patients having died and six recovered.