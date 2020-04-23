UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Opposition Representative Says No COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Idlib Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Syrian Opposition Representative Says No COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Idlib Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) No coronavirus cases have been registered among Syrians in the areas under the control of the opposition forces in the northwestern Idlib province, Ahmed Tumah, a Syrian opposition representative in the Astana-format peace talks, told Sputnik.

"The Health Ministry of the Syrian interim government has conducted hundreds of tests for COVID-19 in the areas liberated [by armed opposition]. So far, no positive cases have been detected," Tumah said in an interview when asked about the condition of Syrian refugees in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Tumah, medics in Idlib were trained after new technical equipment arrived in the province, and now they can treat patients who test positive for COVID-19.

However, the official expressed his concern over the spread of COVID-19 on the government-controlled territories, adding that the opposition had no information on the scale of the infection in these areas, and also did not have an opportunity to test everyone who arrives from there.

The arrival of infected individuals to locations where refugee camps are situated is especially dangerous due to the lack of appropriate quantity of medical supplies there, Tumah added.

In early April, Ahmad Kazem, the head of the Syrian Human Rights Network, told Sputnik that no medical assistance had been provided to people in the refugee camps in areas under terrorist control. Kazem also added that economic sanctions on Syria were a means of depriving people of accessing necessary food and health care supplies.

To date, the Syrian government's health authorities have registered 42 coronavirus cases, with three patients having died and six recovered.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Died Idlib April From Government Refugee Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

10 minutes ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

25 minutes ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

55 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

2 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.