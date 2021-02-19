Syrian Opposition Says Expects to See Strengthened Idlib Ceasefire After Astana Talks

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Syrian opposition delegation at Astana-format talks reached a consensus with Russia on the ceasefire implementation in the Syrian province in Idlib and expects to see changes on the ground soon, the spokesman for the delegation, Ayman Assami, told Sputnik.

The 15th Astana talks were held in the Russian resort of Sochi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Some aims have been achieved with regards to Idlib, and we have received requests, and the results shall be demonstrated on the ground soon because what differentiates this path is that it is very transparent, as in whatever had been agreed upon will be immediately visible on the ground," Assami said on the sidelines of the talks in Sochi.

The consensus is the ceasefire must be implemented and violations must stop, the delegation spokesman said. Meanwhile, despite the truce being officially in effect, there are many large-scale violations, he continued.

"And for that reason, we have insisted during the discussions with the Russian side, of which there were two this time, and we have offered all that we could offer with regards to the issue of the ceasefire and the Constitutional Committees, and we saw that the Russian side had opened up to the opposition, and calls have been made for communication and the building of ties with the Russian side have been made, which is positive and gives the opposition a powerful morale boost," Assami said.

If the agreements on Idlib are implemented, this will help increase the opposition's trust in Russia, Assami said.

"We still have a low level of trust, and we are trying to increase this, raise this level to above average in order to improve relations with the Russian side and achieve progress," Assami said.

According to the spokesman, Russia can play a positive role in Syria, but it has to be in a way that helps Syrians secure their rights, and the opposition is prepared to work on mutual understanding.

"Russia can cooperate with the opposition, and I am sure of this and we are prepared to reach a mutual understanding, but in a manner that would allow the Syrian people to obtain their rights," Assami said.

The subject of the next Astana talks depends on the implementation of that ceasefire as well, the opposition spokesman continued.

"If a ceasefire is implemented in this timeframe, we can say that this meeting was a success and that we can reach a mutual understanding on other details after the next meeting, and we hope that there will be progress on the track of a political settlement as well by the next meeting," Assami said.

To move forward, a ceasefire is needed in several regions, not just Idlib, Assami said, adding that Iran was not interested in a political solution in Syria. The opposition spokesman slammed Tehran's actions in the area.