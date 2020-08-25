UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Opposition Says Met With US' Jeffrey Ahead Of Constitutional Committee Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:33 PM

Syrian Opposition Says Met With US' Jeffrey Ahead of Constitutional Committee Talks

The Syrian opposition held two meetings with US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey in the run-up to this week's constitutional committee (CC) session, Hadi Bahra, an opposition co-chair of the body, told reporters

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Syrian opposition held two meetings with US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey in the run-up to this week's constitutional committee (CC) session, Hadi Bahra, an opposition co-chair of the body, told reporters.

Following a pandemic hiatus, the body in charge of rewriting the Syrian main law reconvened in Geneva on Monday, but the meeting was suspended hours later after COVID-19 tests of four participants came back positive. Those infected have since been isolated. The committee is expected to decide by Wednesday evening whether it can continue the session.

"Ambassador Jeffrey had two meetings ahead of the constitutional committee [session on Monday]. One with leadership of Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) and second with members of CC from SNC side.

At both meetings Ambassador Jeffrey stressed that the US main interest is to see full and strict implementation of UNSC Resolution 2254 that future Syria should be democratic and no component of the Syrian society should be excluded," Bahra said.

Jeffrey, who also serves as US special envoy to the global coalition to defeat ISIS (terror group, banned in Russia), arrived in Geneva prior to the start of the constitutional talks. Being a foreign delegation, he and US Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn do not take part in the committee's sessions, but hold meetings on the sidelines.

After Geneva, they will travel to Istanbul and Ankara to meet with Syrian opposition groups, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Resolution Syria Russia ISIS Geneva Ankara Istanbul From Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

1 hour ago

Senate body for immediate steps to rehabilitate vi ..

11 seconds ago

Rain in Quetta turns weather pleasant

12 seconds ago

Class system could only be changed by uniform curr ..

13 seconds ago

Study Finds 2.6 Times More COVID-19 Cases in S. Ge ..

15 seconds ago

Nadeem Qureshi hails 2-year performance of govt

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.