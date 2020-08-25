Syrian Opposition Says Met With US' Jeffrey Ahead of Constitutional Committee Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

The Syrian opposition held two meetings with US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey in the run-up to this week's constitutional committee (CC) session, Hadi Bahra, an opposition co-chair of the body, told reporters

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020)

Following a pandemic hiatus, the body in charge of rewriting the Syrian main law reconvened in Geneva on Monday, but the meeting was suspended hours later after COVID-19 tests of four participants came back positive. Those infected have since been isolated. The committee is expected to decide by Wednesday evening whether it can continue the session.

"Ambassador Jeffrey had two meetings ahead of the constitutional committee [session on Monday]. One with leadership of Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) and second with members of CC from SNC side.

At both meetings Ambassador Jeffrey stressed that the US main interest is to see full and strict implementation of UNSC Resolution 2254 that future Syria should be democratic and no component of the Syrian society should be excluded," Bahra said.

Jeffrey, who also serves as US special envoy to the global coalition to defeat ISIS (terror group, banned in Russia), arrived in Geneva prior to the start of the constitutional talks. Being a foreign delegation, he and US Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn do not take part in the committee's sessions, but hold meetings on the sidelines.

After Geneva, they will travel to Istanbul and Ankara to meet with Syrian opposition groups, according to the State Department.