UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Opposition Says Turkey's Operation Peace Spring Meets Strategic Goals

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:59 PM

Syrian Opposition Says Turkey's Operation Peace Spring Meets Strategic Goals

Syria's opposition supports the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, as it reaches strategic goals with regard to Syria's territorial integrity as well as political settlement, Ahmed Tomah, the head of the Syrian opposition delegation at the Astana-14 talks, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the meeting

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Syria's opposition supports the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, as it reaches strategic goals with regard to Syria's territorial integrity as well as political settlement, Ahmed Tomah, the head of the Syrian opposition delegation at the Astana-14 talks, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the meeting.

The two-day Astana talks, which comprise representatives of Russia, Iraq, Turkey, as well as the Syrian government and opposition, began in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on Tuesday. Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are present as observer states.

"We strongly supported the Operation Peace Spring, because it achieves strategic goals for us on the territorial integrity in Syria.

A large number of Syrian refugees has returned to their home, and this in itself is a positive thing. It [the operation] contributes to the process of political settlement," Tomah said.

He added that was certain the Turkish military would withdraw from Syrian soil once the operation was over.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in early October to clear the northeastern part of Syria of Kurdish militia, who Ankara label as terrorists. Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 a memorandum that set the conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish forces, as well as the groundwork for joint patrols to ensure the agreement's implementation.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Astana Ankara Tomah Lebanon October December From Government Refugee Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Lawyers attack Punjab Institute of Cardiology

4 minutes ago

“My hunter father will take down the player,” ..

27 minutes ago

Bolivia prosecutor raids ex-leader's home in 'terr ..

6 seconds ago

Sufi night to be held this weekend in Islamabad

10 seconds ago

Russia, Turkey, Iran Express Concern Over Terroris ..

12 seconds ago

Saudi Aramco shares soar maximum 10% on market deb ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.