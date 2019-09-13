UrduPoint.com
Syrian Opposition Should Be Part Of Constitutional Committee - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Syrian opposition is playing an important role in the Syrian settlement, its representatives should be part of the constitutional committee being formed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We believe the formation and launch of the committee designed to develop the constitutional reform will be an important step in advancing the political process led and carried out by the Syrians themselves with the UN assistance," Lavrov said in an interview with the Trud newspaper.

"In fact, convening it will enable the Syrian sides - the government and the opposition - to begin for the first time a direct dialogue on their country's future," he said.

