Syrian Opposition Undertakes Utmost Effort To Root Out Terrorists - Delegation Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Syrian Opposition Undertakes Utmost Effort to Root Out Terrorists - Delegation Chief

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Syrian opposition undertakes its utmost effort to establish control over the country's territories in order to root out terrorist groups, and will not accept any pretexts to hamper a political resolution to the crisis, Ahmad Tumah, who leads the delegation of Syrian opposition to the Astana-format talks in Sochi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that the opposition must "take matters into its hands" and liberate territories from terrorist presence.

"We are undertaking out utmost efforts to accomplish this role. For us this is an extremely vital issue, as we are the ones that have suffered the most from ISIS [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia].

The way ISIS and other terrorist groups acted, by murdering our families and sons was very grave. This includes Hurras al-Din and other radical terrorist groups that do not want a political resolution, but rather want to rule at its whim. Our position is firm in this regard. However, from our side, we will not accept that this will be used as a pretext to hamper a political resolution to Syria, as we believe that hampering the political resolution will give radical groups a pretext to grow and remain active," Tumah noted.

