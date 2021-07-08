UrduPoint.com
Syrian Opposition Wants Russia Not To Use Veto On Extension Of Cross Border Mechanism

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Syrian Opposition Wants Russia Not to Use Veto on Extension of Cross Border Mechanism

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - The Syrian opposition wants Russia not to use its veto power on the extension of the cross-border mechanism of humanitarian assistance to Syria, Ahmad Tomah, the head of the opposition delegation at the Astana Format talks, said on Thursday.

"The right of veto should not be used ... if veto is used, this would be a huge tragedy for the entire Syrian people and that would mean stopping the only life line ... through which humanitarian aid could be delivered," Tomah told a press conference.

