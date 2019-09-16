Syrian, Other Crises in Region Should Be Resolved Only by Peaceful Means - Rouhani

(@FahadShabbir)

Syrian and other crises in the region should be resolved only by peaceful means, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a three-party summit to resolve the situation in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Syrian and other crises in the region should be resolved only by peaceful means, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a three-party summit to resolve the situation in Syria.

"The Syrian crisis and other similar crises in the region should be resolved peacefully and by its own people," he said.

Rouhani said Iran regretted it had yet not been possible to fully implement the agreements on Idlib, as the territory controlled by terrorists had only increased.

He said Iran insisted that the US troops must leave Syria as soon as possible while Damascus' sovereignty must cover the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.