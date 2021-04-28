UrduPoint.com
Syrian Parliament Approves Presence Of Foreign Observers In Presidential Election - SANA

Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:46 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Syrian People's Council has approved the presence of international observers from "friendly countries" during the upcoming presidential election, official news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said that Syrian President Bashar Assad has put forward his candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for May 26.

The parliament approved the invitation of foreign observers by a majority vote, the agency said.

Among those observers. there will be lawmakers from Russia, Iran, Armenia, China, South Africa, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Belarus, Venezuela, Cuba and Ecuador, according to the legislature.

