Syrian Parliament Backs Deal On Opening Trade Office In South Ossetia - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Syrian Parliament Backs Deal on Opening Trade Office in South Ossetia - Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The Syrian parliament ratified on Sunday an agreement with South Ossetia, which will see the two partners exchange trade missions in a bid to facilitate deal-making, the Syrian economy minister said.

"A Syrian trade house will be opened in Ossetia and an Ossetian one ” in Syria to serve as a platform for promoting Syrian products in the Republic," Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer was quoted as saying by Syria's state news agency Sana.

The arrangement, which was signed at a fair in Damascus this past August, will also familiarize South Ossetia with Syrian trade rules and open the Syrian market to Ossetian products, as well as facilitate direct sales and trade negotiations.

