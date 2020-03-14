UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Parliament Elections Postponed By Over Month Over Coronavirus - Assad's Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:34 PM

Syrian Parliament Elections Postponed by Over Month Over Coronavirus - Assad's Office

Syrian President Bashar Assad signed a decree delaying the parliamentary elections from April 13 until May 20 to avert the possible spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Syrian President's office said Saturday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad signed a decree delaying the parliamentary elections from April 13 until May 20 to avert the possible spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Syrian President's office said Saturday.

"As part of the state's precautionary measures to tackle the coronavirus ...

President Assad issues Decree No. 86 of 2020 to postpone the elections of members of the People's Assembly for the third legislative rotation ... dated April 13, 2020 to Wednesday, 20 May," the president's office said in a statement.

Syria is one of the few countries where no coronavirus cases have yet been detected despite conducting tests on people displaying symptoms.

Related Topics

Assembly Syria April May 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces AED100 bn economic support scheme ..

6 minutes ago

AJK govt decides to impose section 144 Cr. PC to h ..

2 minutes ago

UN Geneva Shuts Down After Staff Member Tests Posi ..

2 minutes ago

NCC devises plan with coordination of provinces to ..

5 minutes ago

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

Religious leaders, media being taken into confiden ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.