DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad signed a decree delaying the parliamentary elections from April 13 until May 20 to avert the possible spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Syrian President's office said Saturday.

President Assad issues Decree No. 86 of 2020 to postpone the elections of members of the People's Assembly for the third legislative rotation ... dated April 13, 2020 to Wednesday, 20 May," the president's office said in a statement.

Syria is one of the few countries where no coronavirus cases have yet been detected despite conducting tests on people displaying symptoms.