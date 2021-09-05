Syrian Parliament Speaker Reelected for 3rd Term - State News Agency

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Head of People's Assembly of Syria Hammoudah Sabbagh was reelected for the third term, the Syrian Arab news Agency reported on Sunday.

The decision was made at a session during the elections of the parliamentary council, according to the agency.

The People's Assembly of Syria is the country's unicameral parliament and has 250 seats.

Sabbagh has been serving as the speaker since September 2017.