Syrian Parliament to Convene for Extraordinary Meeting Later This Week - Source

Syria's legislative authority, the People's Council, has called for an extraordinary meeting on this Sunday amid suggestions for the nomination of candidates for the upcoming presidential election, a parliamentary source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Syria's legislative authority, the People's Council, has called for an extraordinary meeting on this Sunday amid suggestions for the nomination of candidates for the upcoming presidential election, a parliamentary source told Sputnik.

The source, who preferred not to reveal his identity, said that no specific reasons were mentioned in the meeting invitation.

Apart from that, informed sources told Sputnik that Sunday's extraordinary session might start the nomination of those who are wishing to run in the presidential election scheduled for July.