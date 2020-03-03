UrduPoint.com
Syrian Parliamentary Elections Scheduled For April 13 - Assad's Press Service

Tue 03rd March 2020

Syrian Parliamentary Elections Scheduled for April 13 - Assad's Press Service

Syrian President Bashar Assad issued an order slating the country's parliamentary elections for April, Assad's press office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad issued an order slating the country's parliamentary elections for April, Assad's press office said on Tuesday.

"President Bashar Assad issued today decree 76 that sets Monday, 13-04-2020, as the date for the election of the People's Council members," the office said in a statement.

