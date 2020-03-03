Syrian Parliamentary Elections Scheduled For April 13 - Assad's Press Service
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad issued an order slating the country's parliamentary elections for April, Assad's press office said on Tuesday.
"President Bashar Assad issued today decree 76 that sets Monday, 13-04-2020, as the date for the election of the People's Council members," the office said in a statement.