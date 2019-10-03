Syrian Peace Process Would Not Be Possible Without Russia - Jordanian King Abdullah II

(@FahadShabbir)

The peace process in Syria would not be possible without Russia, Jordanian King Abdullah II said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The peace process in Syria would not be possible without Russia , Jordanian King Abdullah II said Thursday.

"Jordan supports the Geneva process and complementary initiatives especially the Astana process in accord with UN resolutions; the results would not be possible without Russia's role," the king said at a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club in Russia's Sochi.