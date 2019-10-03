UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Peace Process Would Not Be Possible Without Russia - Jordanian King Abdullah II

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:21 PM

Syrian Peace Process Would Not Be Possible Without Russia - Jordanian King Abdullah II

The peace process in Syria would not be possible without Russia, Jordanian King Abdullah II said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The peace process in Syria would not be possible without Russia, Jordanian King Abdullah II said Thursday.

"Jordan supports the Geneva process and complementary initiatives especially the Astana process in accord with UN resolutions; the results would not be possible without Russia's role," the king said at a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club in Russia's Sochi.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Astana Sochi Geneva

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

11 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

26 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

26 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.