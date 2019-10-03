Syrian Peace Process Would Not Be Possible Without Russia - Jordanian King Abdullah II
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:21 PM
The peace process in Syria would not be possible without Russia, Jordanian King Abdullah II said Thursday
"Jordan supports the Geneva process and complementary initiatives especially the Astana process in accord with UN resolutions; the results would not be possible without Russia's role," the king said at a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club in Russia's Sochi.