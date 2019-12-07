UrduPoint.com
Syrian Plane With Rescued Russian Children Lands In Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) A plane carrying four Russian children rescued from Syrian refugee camps and jails landed in Moscow on Friday night, the ombudswoman's press office told Sputnik.

"The plane has landed," the office of the children's rights ombudswoman in Russia, Anna Kuznetsova, confirmed.

The children's next of kin are waiting for them at a national medical center in Moscow where the four will be transported shortly.

Kuznetsova said earlier that 146 children suspected to have been born to Russians who went to Syria to fight alongside jihadists could be held in Syria.

They can be linked to Russians through DNA tests that have been conducted in Syrian detention centers, including in Al Hol camp known to host families of jihadists. Forty-nine minors have had their status as Russian citizens confirmed and would be flown to Moscow in small groups.

