Syrian PM Meets With KSrelief Volunteer Team
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Syrian Arab Republic Prime Minister Eng. Mohammed Al-Bashir met in the capital Damascus on Tuesday evening with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) volunteer team headed by Volunteer Programs Director Dr. Ali bin Saad Al-Qarni.
During the meeting, developments in the Saudi Amal Volunteer Program to help Syrians were discussed, through which 104 volunteer campaigns are implemented in medical and surgical specialties, training and educational programs, and economic empowerment.
The Syrian prime minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi the Crown Prince for the generous humanitarian aid provided by KSrelief, appreciating the effective role of the Saudi Amal Volunteer Program to help the Syrian people.
The KSrelief team, in turn, expressed their deep gratitude for the facilities provided by the Syrian government to implement the Saudi Amal Volunteer Program, indicating that the Kingdom is keen to help the Syrian people through a system of various humanitarian and relief programs and projects.
