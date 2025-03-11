Open Menu

Syrian Presidency Announces Agreement To Integrate Kurdish Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Syrian presidency announces agreement to integrate Kurdish institutions

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Syrian presidency announced on Monday an agreement with the head of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate the institutions of the autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast into the national government.

Syria's new authorities under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa have sought to disband armed groups and establish government control over the entirety of the country since ousting long-time leader Bashar al-Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

The new accord, which is expected to be implemented by the end of the year, comes after days of violence in the heartland of Syria's Alawite minority that has posed the most serious threat yet to the country's stability since Assad's fall.

The presidency published a statement on Monday signed by both parties laying out the agreement on "the integration of all the civilian and military institutions of the northeast of Syria within the administration of the Syrian state, including border posts, the airport, and the oil and gas fields".

State media released a photo of Sharaa shaking hands with SDF leader Mazloum Abdi following the signing of the agreement.

The statement said "the Kurdish community is an essential component of the Syrian state", which "guarantees its right to citizenship and all of its constitutional rights".

It also rejected "calls for division, hate speech and attempts to sow discord" between different segments of Syrian society.

Abdi said Tuesday that the accord was a "real opportunity to build a new Syria".

"We are committed to building a better future that guarantees the rights of all Syrians and fulfills their aspirations for peace and dignity," the SDF leader said on X.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

41 minutes ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

8 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

9 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

9 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

10 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

10 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

10 hours ago

More Stories From World