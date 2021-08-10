Syrian President Approves Composition of New Government - Press Office

Syrian President Bashar Assad has approved the composition of a new government led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Assad's press office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad has approved the composition of a new government led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Assad's press office said on Tuesday.

