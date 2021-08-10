Syrian President Approves Composition Of New Government - Press Office
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:56 PM
Syrian President Bashar Assad has approved the composition of a new government led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Assad's press office said on Tuesday
"President Bashar Assad issued decree ... on the formation of a new government of Syria headed by engineer Hussein Arnous," the office said in a statement.