SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad and Abkhazia's Ambassador to Syria Bagrat Khutaba discussed bilateral cooperation, the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier reports said Khutaba had officially assumed the post of Abkhazia's ambassador to Syria.

"The Syrian president and Abkhazia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the friendly states in various spheres, such as the economy, culture, tourism and sports," the ministry said.