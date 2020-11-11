Syrian President Bashar Assad Speaking at Refugee Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad is speaking at the International Conference on the Return of Refugees, which opened in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday.

The two-day conference aims to relay objective information regarding the situation to an international audience, as well as to discuss the steps undertaken by Syrian authorities to restore peace to the country and to return the Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The conference was organized by Syria with support of Russia.