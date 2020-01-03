UrduPoint.com
Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran Following US Assassination Of Soleimani

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran Following US Assassination of Soleimani



BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad on Friday sent his condolences to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, expressing solidarity with Tehran regarding the death of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, killed by a US strike in Iraq.

"We received, with utmost sorrow, the news of the martyrdom of a constellation of resistance leaders, headed by Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of al-Quds Failaq, who spent his life in the national work and serving his country and the axis of resistance and the right issues of peoples and in combating terrorism and its backers," Assad said in a cable, as quoted by Syrian Arab News Agency.

On behalf of the Syrian people, Assad expressed full solidarity with Iran and noted that Syria would never forget Soleimani's contribution to the fight against terrorism by way of supporting the Syrian army.

"We are confident that this crime will increase determination of the axis of the resistance to continue confronting the US subversive policy in the region and all forces of injustice and aggression in the world," Assad stated.

The assassination of Soleimani is the latest development of the tensions in Iraq, which escalated when the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor. In retaliation, the US launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah's forces killing about two dozen of its fighters, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad.

