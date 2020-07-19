UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian President, First Lady Cast Ballots In Legislative Elections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Syrian President, First Lady Cast Ballots in Legislative Elections

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife, Asma, have cast their ballots in Sunday's legislative elections at a polling place in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in Damascus.

At 8:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT), more than 7,300 polling places opened their doors across the country. The National Progressive Front, headed by the ruling Baath Party, is heavy favorite to secure an absolute majority.

In total, over 1,600 candidates are vying for the 250 seats of the unicameral parliament.

The novelty of the current vote is the democratization of the nomination process in the Baath party. This year, candidates were elected at conferences of regional branches, not by the decision of the party's central leadership.

The legislative elections are the third since the start of a conflict in Syria in 2011 and those with the largest territory under government control since.

Related Topics

Syria Parliament Vote Damascus Wife Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

12 minutes ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

1 hour ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

2 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.