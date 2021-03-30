UrduPoint.com
Syrian President, His Wife Recovered From COVID-19, Return To Work - Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad and his spouse, Asma, have recovered from the coronavirus infection and are now returning back to work in normal mode, Assad's office said on Tuesday.

"As the quarantine period ends, the COVID-19 symptoms are gone and there are negative PCR tests .

.. President Bashar Assad and Mrs. Asma Assad return to their work in normal mode starting today. They wish a speedy recovery for all [coronavirus-infected] patients," the office said in a statement.

