Syrian President, His Wife Recovered From COVID-19, Return to Work - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad and his spouse, Asma, have recovered from the coronavirus infection and are now returning back to work in normal mode, Assad's office said on Tuesday.

"As the quarantine period ends, the COVID-19 symptoms are gone and there are negative PCR tests .

.. President Bashar Assad and Mrs. Asma Assad return to their work in normal mode starting today. They wish a speedy recovery for all [coronavirus-infected] patients," the office said in a statement.