Syrian President Holds Historic Meeting With Palestinian Political Movements

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Syrian President Bashar Assad has held a historic meeting with senior representatives of Palestinian movements, including his first talks in 10 years with Hamas officials, the press service of the Syrian leader reported on Wednesday.

The visit of the Hamas delegation to Damascus for talks with Assad was the first since 2012, when the movement decided to sever relations with Syria in the wake of popular protests that led to a civil war. Prior to that, the movement controlling the Gaza Strip was one of Assad's closest allies in the region, but after their break in relations, Syria has consistently accused Hamas of betrayal.

The resumption of relations between Hamas and the Syrian leadership took place after a Hamas delegation led by political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on September 12.

"Assad discussed with a delegation of leaders and representatives of Palestinian movements the results of the reconciliation dialogue held in Algeria and ways to strengthen reconciliation," the press service said in a statement.

Hamas is seeking to normalize relations with Damascus amid the growing number of Arab countries that have recently decided to establish relations with Hamas' main enemy, Israel.

Assad noted that the unity of the Palestinians is the basis for resistance to Israel, "and what is happening now in the Palestinian territories proves that new generations will adhere to the ideas of resistance."

The delegation's members noted that "all Palestinian groups and forces support Syria in its steadfast resistance to international aggression and the American-Zionist project."

The meeting was attended by leaders and representatives of a number of Palestinian movements, including Islamic Jihad, Hamas, Fatah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.