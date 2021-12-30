Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia to Be More Vibrant in 2022

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral relations with Russia in 2022, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral relations with Russia in 2022, media reported on Thursday.

"We hope that this year will witness more brilliance for the distinguished relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation, and for the bilateral cooperation that achieves impressive successes and leaves positive effects on the lives of the two friendly peoples," Assad said in a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the New Year celebration, as cited by the official SANA news agency.

The Syrian leader also wished the Russian President "good luck and success" in the coming year, as well as "continued progress, prosperity and elevation" to the Russian people.

Earlier in the day, the Russian leader in his congratulatory message to Assad expressed the hope that next year will bring about peace and stability to Syrian soil. Putin also reaffirmed Russia's continuing support for friendly Syria in combating international terrorism and securing a comprehensive political settlement and post-conflict reconstruction in the country.