DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad has paid a visit to the frontline in Idlib province and to the recently liberated city of Hubeit, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"President Assad has met with servicemen of the Syrian governmental army at the frontline near the city of Hubeit in Idlib province," the press service said in a statement.

The press service released a photo featuring Assad surrounded by servicemen and officers, and a map of the frontline. According to the map, some nearby settlements are still controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (former Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

The Syrian army has liberated Hubeit from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants on August 11.