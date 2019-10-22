UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian President Pays Visit To Idlib's Recently Liberated City Of Hubeit - Press Service

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:02 PM

Syrian President Pays Visit to Idlib's Recently Liberated City of Hubeit - Press Service

Syrian President Bashar Assad has paid a visit to the frontline in Idlib province and to the recently liberated city of Hubeit, the presidential press service said on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad has paid a visit to the frontline in Idlib province and to the recently liberated city of Hubeit, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"President Assad has met with servicemen of the Syrian governmental army at the frontline near the city of Hubeit in Idlib province," the press service said in a statement.

The press service released a photo featuring Assad surrounded by servicemen and officers, and a map of the frontline. According to the map, some nearby settlements are still controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (former Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

The Syrian army has liberated Hubeit from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants on August 11.

Related Topics

Militants Army Syria Russia Visit Idlib August From

Recent Stories

Khawar Maneka's picture on social media grabs atte ..

47 seconds ago

Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergrad ..

21 minutes ago

Two-day Children Literature Festival to start from ..

2 seconds ago

Malaysia's Najib engaged in 'well-planned' plot to ..

6 seconds ago

Hussain Nawaz says Maryam is also ill

28 minutes ago

Pompeo's Claim of Readiness for War Is Translation ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.