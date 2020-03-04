UrduPoint.com
Syrian President Says Parliamentary Vote To Be Held As Scheduled 'No Matter What'

Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:52 PM

Syrian President Says Parliamentary Vote to Be Held as Scheduled 'No Matter What'

Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Wednesday that the country's parliamentary elections would be held as scheduled in any case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Wednesday that the country's parliamentary elections would be held as scheduled in any case.

"The lawmaker elections will be held in a few months, they will be held on time, no matter what," Assad in an interview with Russia's state-owned Rossiya 24 tv channel.

On Tuesday, Assad's press service said that the president issued an order slating the parliamentary election for April 13.

