Syrian President Says Parliamentary Vote to Be Held as Scheduled 'No Matter What'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Wednesday that the country's parliamentary elections would be held as scheduled in any case.

"The lawmaker elections will be held in a few months, they will be held on time, no matter what," Assad in an interview with Russia's state-owned Rossiya 24 tv channel.

On Tuesday, Assad's press service said that the president issued an order slating the parliamentary election for April 13.