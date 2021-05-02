UrduPoint.com
Syrian President Signs Decree On General Amnesty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad has signed a decree on general amnesty in the country for crimes committed before May 2, the leader's office said on Sunday.

The amnesty applies to convicts sentenced for bribery, falsification of official documents, drug trafficking, as well as juvenile offenders.

The decree also implies mitigation of punishment in some cases, including replacement of the death penalty sentences with life-long hard labor and reduction of life-long hard labor sentences to 20-year terms.

Those hiding from justice who will surrender to the authorities can also expect amnesty, the decree read.

Those convicted on charges of terrorism, treason, spying and arms smuggling will remain in jail.

More Stories From World

