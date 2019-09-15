Syrian President Signs General Amnesty Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad signed a decree on general amnesty in the country for crimes committed before September 14 this year, which, in particular, includes replacement of the death penalty sentences with life-long hard labor, the Syrian leader's press service said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, life-long hard labor and imprisonment sentences will be replaced by relevant 20-year terms, according to the decree, published by the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Also, terminally ill convicts who have reached age 75 by the time of the decree's signature become completely exempted from any punishment. Specific cases will be considered by specially formed commissions.