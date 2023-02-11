Syrian President Thanks Russia for Assistance in Overcoming Consequences of Earthquakes

Syrian President Bashar Assad thanked the Russian government and rescuers on Saturday for helping to overcome the consequences of the recent devastating earthquakes

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad thanked the Russian government and rescuers on Saturday for helping to overcome the consequences of the recent devastating earthquakes.

"We thank the Russian government for helping the Syrian people in this difficult experience," Assad said during a trip to the earthquake-affected quarters of the city of Latakia.

Later in the day, Assad also arrived in the city of Jableh to meet with Russian rescuers and thank them for their assistance, the Russian Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters said.

"Today, Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in the city of Jableh, where a group of Russian rescuers is working, to personally thank them for their help in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake. Bashar Assad was impressed by the work of specialists from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, who are clearing the rubble around the clock in the fight for the lives of Syrian citizens," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian rescuers told Assad about the progress of search and rescue operations, interaction with Syrian colleagues and international rescue teams, as well as about humanitarian aid delivered to Syria by the Russian Emergencies Ministry the night before, the statement read.

Assad also thanked the minister of emergency situations, minister of defense, and President Vladimir Putin and said that the Syrian people would never forget the help that Russia had provided them, according to the ministry.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 22,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.