Syrian President Visits Aleppo Hospital Following Deadly Earthquake - Presidential Office

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife, Asma Assad, visited on Friday a hospital in the city of Aleppo, where survivors of the recent deadly earthquake are being treated, the presidential office said.

"President Bashar Assad and Asma Assad in a hospital at the University of Aleppo," the presidential office said on Telegram, posting two photos showing the Syrian leader with his wife.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed almost 20,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Over 1,300 people were killed as a result of the quake in Syria and the number of injured exceeded 2,200, according to the latest data from the country's health ministry.

