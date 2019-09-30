Syrian President Vows to Bolster Ties With Abkhazia on Independence Day

Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Monday, in a letter timed with the anniversary of the Caucasian nation's declaration of independence from Georgia, that he wanted to strengthen his country's ties with Abkhazia

"On this occasion, I would like to confirm our commitment to continued joint work and our readiness to do what it takes to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations," the message posted on the Abkhazian president's website read.

Abkhazia is celebrating its victory over Georgia in the 1992-1993 war that led to its self-governance. Syria recognized Abkhazia's independence in 2018.