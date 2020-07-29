UrduPoint.com
Syrian President Welcomes Senior Russian Diplomats To Damascus For Talks

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Syrian President Welcomes Senior Russian Diplomats to Damascus for Talks

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad met with the Russian president's special envoy, Alexander Lavrentiev, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin in Damascus on Wednesday, his office said.

"It was stressed that continued aggressive political and economic actions taken by some countries against the Syrian people and their interference in its internal affairs is the main reason why terrorists remain in Syria," the presidential palace's press office said.

Lavrentiev conveyed President Vladimir Putin's congratulations on the recent parliamentary elections to Assad. The trio discussed preparations for August's Constitutional Committee meeting in Geneva and efforts to create a favorable climate for the talks.

