Syrian Presidential Candidate Mahmoud Ahmad Marei Describes Assad's Victory As Natural

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:10 AM

Syrian Presidential Candidate Mahmoud Ahmad Marei Describes Assad's Victory as Natural

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Syrian presidential candidate Mahmoud Ahmad Marei, who came second in the presidential voting, has described the victory of Bashar Assad as natural.

On late Thursday, Syrian parliament speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said that Assad had won the presidential elections in Syria with 95.

1 percent of the vote. Marei comes second with 3.3 percent of votes, while Abdullah Salloum Abdullah third with 1.5 percent.

"It is natural that this election has been won by Assad. We respect the wish of the Syrians. Assad has withstood 10 years against the Western and terrorist aggression against Syria," Marei said on late Thursday.

