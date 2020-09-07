Syrian Presidential Election in 2021 to be Free, Transparent - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The 2021 Syrian presidential election will be free and transparent, and anyone eligible to run will be able to do it, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Monday.

"Of course, the presidential election will be free and transparent.

As for revoking a candidate qualification criterion of the duration of stay in the country, this is for the Supreme Election Commission to decide. But in any case, any person who fits all the criteria may become a candidate," Muallem told a press conference.