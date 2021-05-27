Syrian Presidential Election Undermines Effort to Resolve Conflict - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed the belief on Thursday that the Syrian presidential election did not meet any criteria of a truly democratic vote, and undermined the effort to resolve the long-ongoing conflict.

"The elections that took place in Syria on 26 May met none of the criteria of a genuinely democratic vote, do not contribute to the settlement of the conflict. Elections in Syria should take place only within the framework of a genuine political process, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Borrell said in a statement, noting that the vote can only be credible if it is held in a neutral environment, in a free and fair political competition.

"The EU considers that the elections yesterday undermine efforts to find a sustainable solution to the Syrian conflict. It cannot lead to any measure of international normalisation with the Syrian regime," Borrell continued.

The EU foreign policy chief confirmed the bloc's readiness to support a free and fair vote under the UN supervision.