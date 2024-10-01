Syrian President’s Brother Killed In Israeli Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:09 PM
Israeli military spokesperson claims building was targeted based on intelligence information and that it belonged to Fourth Division
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus which left three civilians dead and nine others injured.
An Israeli military spokesperson claimed that the building was targeted based on intelligence information and that it belonged to the Fourth Division.
The Israeil media reported that Major General Maher al-Assad, the brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the commander-in-chief of the Fourth Division, was killed in this Israeli airstrike.
However, the sources told Al Arabiya that at the time of the attack, President Bashar al-Assad's brother was not present in the building, and the reports of his death or injury are baseless and false.
Syria's Ministry of Health has confirmed that among those killed in the Israeli attack was well-known tv news anchor Al-Safa Ahmed.
The Syrian army stated that it targeted enemy positions around the capital in a retaliatory action.
Meanwhile, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Al Arabiya that the attack on Damascus was a targeted killing operation, and Syria's air defense system failed to intercept the drones.
Recent Stories
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
More Stories From World
-
Assange says 'pleaded guilty to journalism' to gain freedom8 minutes ago
-
Assange says 'pleaded guilty to journalism' to gain freedom28 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights38 minutes ago
-
China's installed new energy capacity sees expansion38 minutes ago
-
Defiant history-maker Zhang Shuai powers into Beijing last eight48 minutes ago
-
AlUla World archaeology conference to explore challenges, future of nomadic societies48 minutes ago
-
Quality of Life Program achieves ISO certification for legal risk management48 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia joins world in marking International Translation Day48 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Finance announces Pre-Budget statement for FY 202558 minutes ago
-
US dockworkers launch strike after labor contract expires1 hour ago
-
Foreign Minister, Lebanese Foreign Minister discuss recent developments in the Lebanese Arena1 hour ago
-
It's good to talk: UK Tories reflect on election loss and the future1 hour ago