Syrian President’s Brother Killed In Israeli Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:09 PM

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

Israeli military spokesperson claims building was targeted based on intelligence information and that it belonged to Fourth Division

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus which left three civilians dead and nine others injured.

An Israeli military spokesperson claimed that the building was targeted based on intelligence information and that it belonged to the Fourth Division.

The Israeil media reported that Major General Maher al-Assad, the brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the commander-in-chief of the Fourth Division, was killed in this Israeli airstrike.

However, the sources told Al Arabiya that at the time of the attack, President Bashar al-Assad's brother was not present in the building, and the reports of his death or injury are baseless and false.

Syria's Ministry of Health has confirmed that among those killed in the Israeli attack was well-known tv news anchor Al-Safa Ahmed.

The Syrian army stated that it targeted enemy positions around the capital in a retaliatory action.

Meanwhile, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Al Arabiya that the attack on Damascus was a targeted killing operation, and Syria's air defense system failed to intercept the drones.

