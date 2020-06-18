UrduPoint.com
Syrian Prime Minister, Iranian Vice President Discuss Cooperation Amid Sanctions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:13 PM

Syria's newly appointed prime minister, Hussein Arnous, on Thursday discussed strengthening Syria-Iran relations in the face of Western sanctions in a phone conversation with Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, the Damascus-run SANA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Syria's newly appointed prime minister, Hussein Arnous, on Thursday discussed strengthening Syria-Iran relations in the face of Western sanctions in a phone conversation with Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, the Damascus-run SANA news agency reported.

The measures, mandated by the US Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, entered into force on Wednesday, sanctioning the family and inner circle of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

According to the agency, Jahangiri spoke in favor of the continued development of ties between the two countries, especially concerning the economy, as both Damascus and Tehran are facing sanctions pressure from Washington and its allies.

Arnous, on his part, thanked Iran for supporting the Syrian government amid the sanctions, describing the Syria-Iran relations as exemplary.

Arnous became prime minister on June 11, following the dismissal of his predecessor, Imad Khamis, by Assad. He was previously holding office as the water resources minister.

