Syrian Railways' Losses Exceeded $1Bln Since 2011 - CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The losses of the Syrian railway sector have exceeded $1 billion since the beginning of the armed conflict in the region, while the full-fledged restoration of the industry is hindered by economic sanctions against the country, Syrian Railways Director General Mudar al-Araj told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The losses of Syria's rail sector as a result of the war have exceeded $1 billion. The railways, in view of their strategic importance, have become a direct target of armed terrorist groups seeking to destabilize the situation and damage the national economy," al-Araj said.

As a result of terrorist attacks in Syria, a significant part of the railway infrastructure has been destroyed, mostly in the eastern, central and southern provinces of the country, the official added.

To date, the economic sanctions imposed against Syria do not allow the supply of equipment, materials and spare parts necessary for the full restoration of the railway sector, al-Araj said.

"This forces us to look for options for solving the problem based on the available opportunities in order to gradually restore this important sector," he added.

Syrian railways were also affected by the devastating earthquake on February 6, according to the official.

Meanwhile, Syria and Russia are seeking to cooperate in the reconstruction and development of the Syrian railway sector, al-Araj said.

"We are in constant coordination with the Russian side within the framework of protocols on cooperation and the work of the joint Russian-Syrian commission... to consider all ideas and expectations with the relevant companies of the Russian side... and to come to a cooperation format which will allow to carry out large-scale reconstruction of the railway sector and to continue management of infrastructure of the Syrian railroads, including on the Tartus-Homs-Mheen-Ash Sharqiyah-Al Bukamal line (checkpoints on border with Iraq)," the official said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups, including terrorists. Along with hostilities, the middle Eastern nation has been suffering acute health, energy, and economic crises.

