Syrian Reconciliation Center Says Militants May Be Plotting Armed Provocation in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The increased activity of militants in the southwest of the Idlib deescalation zone in Syria suggests they might be plotting armed provocations, the deputy head of the Syrian Reconciliation Center said on Saturday.

"Illegal armed groups became more active in the southwest of the Idlib deescalation zone, which can be pointing to the preparation of armed provocations against the government forces. We noted the redeployment of 300 militants and 10 SUVs loaded with heavy machine guns and amateur multiple rocket launchers to the settlements of Kneddah, Kabana and Sirmaniyah," Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov said at a briefing.