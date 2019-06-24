Syrian Red Crescent Open for Talks With International Stakeholders on Refugee Repatriation

(@FahadShabbir)

SOLFERINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) is ready to help all Syrian refugees come back from abroad and is willing to discuss a plan for this process with international actors, Ziad Msallati, a senior adviser for SARC external affairs, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Russia and Lebanon intended to look for new mechanisms to speed up the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, noting that his country continued to work with all international actors to achieve this goal.

"We are ready to receive all Syrian refugees ... and to help them. But we need to have a plan for these refugees, to discuss the modalities and budget, from other countries and international organizations," Msallati said.

Msallati confirmed that "individual refugees" had already returned and turned to SARC for help, but also that other organizations had warned it was too early for Syrians to come back to bombed out cities.

Now that the Syrian government has regained control over the majority of its lands that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Along with helping Damascus in this, Russia also provides humanitarian aid to civilians and acts as a guarantor of the nation's ceasefire.