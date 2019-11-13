Syrian Red Crescent Sends Aid Convoy to Southern Syrian Town of Al Harah

Humanitarian aid agency Syrian Red Crescent announced on Wednesday that it had sent an aid convoy to the southern Syrian town of Al Harah in Daraa province, a strategic hill overlooking the Golan Heights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Humanitarian aid agency Syrian Red Crescent announced on Wednesday that it had sent an aid convoy to the southern Syrian town of Al Harah in Daraa province, a strategic hill overlooking the Golan Heights.

"@SYRedCrescent sent a #humanitarian #aid convoy to al-Harra Village in #Daraa, #Syria on 13/11/2019," the organization wrote on Twitter.

According to the statement, the convoy carried 5,400 food parcels and 5,400 bags of flour. This was an addition to the supplies that had earlier been sent to the town by the World Food Programme.

In June, Israel fired rockets at the town. Though Syria intercepted two missiles, several people were killed in the attack.

The Syrian Red Crescent has been regularly delivering aid across the country since 2011.

The conflict in Syria has produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

The Golan Heights is a strategically important landlocked area in between Israel's northeastern border and Syria's southwest. The territory has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. After Israel adopted a law that annexed the territory back in 1981, the United Nations almost immediately declared it "null and void and without international legal effect."