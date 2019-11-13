UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Aid Convoy To Southern Syrian Town Of Al Harah

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:17 PM

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Aid Convoy to Southern Syrian Town of Al Harah

Humanitarian aid agency Syrian Red Crescent announced on Wednesday that it had sent an aid convoy to the southern Syrian town of Al Harah in Daraa province, a strategic hill overlooking the Golan Heights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Humanitarian aid agency Syrian Red Crescent announced on Wednesday that it had sent an aid convoy to the southern Syrian town of Al Harah in Daraa province, a strategic hill overlooking the Golan Heights.

"@SYRedCrescent sent a #humanitarian #aid convoy to al-Harra Village in #Daraa, #Syria on 13/11/2019," the organization wrote on Twitter.

According to the statement, the convoy carried 5,400 food parcels and 5,400 bags of flour. This was an addition to the supplies that had earlier been sent to the town by the World Food Programme.

In June, Israel fired rockets at the town. Though Syria intercepted two missiles, several people were killed in the attack.

The Syrian Red Crescent has been regularly delivering aid across the country since 2011.

The conflict in Syria has produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

The Golan Heights is a strategically important landlocked area in between Israel's northeastern border and Syria's southwest. The territory has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. After Israel adopted a law that annexed the territory back in 1981, the United Nations almost immediately declared it "null and void and without international legal effect."

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Syria Israel Twitter June Border Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea sign MoU on replacement of drivin ..

5 minutes ago

Egyptian President starts two-day state visit to U ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Defence Companies Council celebrates achi ..

6 minutes ago

Hearts of people of Pakistan and Turkey throb toge ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness ..

36 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Canadian Consul-Gen ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.