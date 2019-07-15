UrduPoint.com
Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Food Convoy To Daraa Province

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:46 PM

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Food Convoy to Daraa Province

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society has announced that it sent 27 trucks loaded with humanitarian food packages to the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society has announced that it sent 27 trucks loaded with humanitarian food packages to the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa on Monday.

"@SYRedCrescent is dispatching #aid #convoy (27 trucks) loaded with 6000 #Food parcels and 6000 flour bags supported by @WFP [World Food Programme] to rural #Daraa #Syria," the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society wrote on Twitter.

As Syria is trying to put an end to its years-long internal conflict, which has forced millions to flee to other countries, and deal with the impact of the war, many affected citizens are still in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Even though the south of Syria was mainly cleared of terrorists in summer 2018, the region still at times gets hit by terrorist attacks. On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that militants had carried out a bomb attack on the route of the Russian Armed Forces' police patrol in Daraa province. No casualties among the Russian soldiers were reported as a result.

