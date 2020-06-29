UrduPoint.com
Syrian Refugee Camp In Iraq Put Under COVID-19 Lockdown After Discovered Case Of Infection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Health authorities in the province of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan have put the Domiz Syrian refugee camp under lockdown after discovering a case of COVID-19 infection, the Iraqi Shafaq news outlet reported, citing the provincial health department.

"COVID-19 case was found among medical personnel on the camp's territory, after which it was decided to close the camp for quarantine.

The infected person's contacts are established, tests are being conducted," the spokesperson for the health department said, as cited by the media outlet.

According to the official, additional quarantine measures can be introduced in the camp to curb the spread of the disease.

As of Sunday, the COVID-19 toll in Iraq exceeds 43,200 cases, including 1,160 fatalities, according to the Iraqi Health Ministry. Almost 20,000 patients have recovered.

