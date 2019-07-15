Syrian Refugees Coming From Rukban Speak About Life in Camp

(@FahadShabbir)

HOMS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Refugees who managed to get out of the Rukban camp, which is located within the 55-kilometer (34.1 miles) zone around the US military zone in Syria on the border with Jordan and is known for its dire conditions, told Sputnik about the situation in this camp.

The available data from the beginning of July shows that there were more than 25,000 people in the camp. On July 10, it was noted in a joint statement by the Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters that the United States continued to prevent refugees from leaving the camp, where there were also militants from armed groups controlled by Washington.

The refugees who managed to escape from Rukban are now in temporary accommodation centers, including the ones in Homs. A standard school building became a safe place for people who had recently been in what is virtually a concentration camp with militants as guards.

"There is no food, no water, nothing. We had to go out to the desert to dig by ourselves, hoping to find an underground stream. But the water, even with a bit of luck, is dirty. It is only good for animals. But we had to drink it. There is no bread; you would be lucky to find some flour, then you could bake cakes," Odnan Omar said.�

But the worst thing in the camp, according to the refugees, was not even the lack of food and water, but the lawlessness that prevailed there.

"Everybody does what they want to. The militants were firing, but used us, civilians, as a shield. Many people died. A woman from Palmyra was killed right in front of me," Mashur Suleiman said.

The fighters offered those who were quite desperate to join their ranks and promised proper food and water, as well as a monthly wage of $400.

Refugees say that you can get out of Rukban only by paying a ransom or trying to escape. In fact, people are held hostage there. The Russian military, representatives of Russian and Syrian foreign ministries have repeatedly stated that the situation in the Rukban camp is close to a humanitarian disaster.

Yasin Mohammadin lived in the camp for more than one year and eventually decided to run away, but the escape was unsuccessful because of an exploded mine.

"The terrorists who control the camp intentionally left traps, mining the neighborhood, because they knew that people wanted to run," Mohammadin said, adding that he had lost his leg trying to escape.

According to him, in the end he managed to escape thanks to his relatives, who paid the militants a huge, by local standards, ransom.

Mohammed Mashalan also managed to get out of Rukban by paying the ransom. According to him, he was lucky to have three wives: all the jewelry that they had received for the weddings were enough to pay for his way out. But his brother, who had only one wife, did not have enough money, and he is still in the zone controlled by Americans and militants.

No one can say for sure how long they have to stay in the holding center. The Syrian authorities are helping refugees, but they are not able to help everyone at once to get settled, although many of the refugees have already been promised jobs.

The conditions in the government's temporary accommodation center are truly Spartan, but people are pleased to have this because now they have food, water, and medicines, as well as an opportunity to see a doctor.

"It is not the first time I come to doctors for help. All this is a consequence of what I experienced in Rukban. We lived there for three years, there were no medications at all. There was hunger and sandstorms. Since then, my throat and eyes hurt all the time," Ayta Saud told Sputnik.

Specialists work with refugee children and teach them how to draw and how to behave in emergency situations. Teachers will come here in fall, and many children will go to school for the first time in their lives.