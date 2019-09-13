Syrian Refugees in Sudan Given 30 Days to Register With Authorities - Community Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Syrian refugees residing in Sudan have been given a 30-day period to register with the authorities, after which the violators will be arrested, a spokesman for the Syrian community in Sudan told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the spokesman, beginning from September 11, the Syrians living and working in Sudan should either obtain Sudanese citizenship or a work permit within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the employers who hire Syrian refugees have to reconcile the status of their workers with the local legislation within a seven-day period by issuing a work card.

After the provided period ends, every Syrian national without a local ID or work card will be arrested.

The spokesman added that a delegation of Syrian community members was formed to meet with the officials from the Interior Ministry on Wednesday and discuss an appropriate legal status for the Syrian refugees.

The Sudanese police have reportedly intensified their control raids to check foreigners' documents in Khartoum.

The Syrian refugees arriving in Sudan were granted a visa-free presence in the country by former President Omar Bashir in 2017. They have been treated as Sudanese nationals with rights to education, health care and a residence permit.