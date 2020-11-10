Syrian Refugees Share Brunt of Economic Crisis With Lebanon - Lebanese Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Lebanon's economic crisis hits not only the native population, but also Syrian refugees, who are currently living in harsh conditions, the general supervisor of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The dire conditions the displaced Syrians are living in right now are a part of the plight of the Lebanese, as we are now sharing the repercussions of this [economic] crisis in our day-to-day lives. So naturally in the current reality the displaced Syrians are living in [difficult] humanitarian conditions, especially those of them who live in informal tented settlements are facing extremely harsh living conditions, which from a purely humanitarian perspective would oblige any person to work on returning them to their homeland," Abi Ali said.

The extremely large refugee community, which makes up for approximately 33 percent of Lebanon's population, in turn, contributes to the country's economic woes, according the official continued.

"I am certainly not saying that the presence of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon is the cause of the current economic situation in the country, not at all .

... What I am saying is that there have been several administrative and political crises that have been compounding in Lebanon throughout the course of several years, and in addition to corruption, the presence of displaced Syrians has contributed to the complexity, severity, and difficulty of this crisis," Abi Ali noted.

Coupled with intermittent civil unrest and a series of political crises, the Mediterranean nation has been suffering from a sharp economic downturn that saw its national Currency devaluing by a factor of five within a year.

In coordination with the Syrian government, Lebanese authorities have been developing a plan for the voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees since April 2019. The plan was put on hold pending the formation of a new cabinet following the resignation of the previous one in the aftermath of the August 4 Beirut port explosion.

From November 11-12, Lebanon, represented by caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Ramzi Moucharafieh, is taking part in the Damascus-hosted international conference on refugee return, which is co-chaired by Russia.